Muhammad Tops Baby Name Charts in 2023

Muhammad was officially the most popular name for baby boys in Britain in 2023, replacing Noah from the top position, as revealed by recent statistics released on Thursday. This trend marks Muhammad's prominent presence in the top 10 list since 2016, holding the second position in 2022, according to the Office for National Statistics.

For baby girls, the names Olivia, Amelia, and Isla maintained their positions as the top choices, unchanged from the previous year. Meanwhile, Oliver notably replaced George as the third most popular name for boys.

The Office for National Statistics pointed out the influence of the celebrity world on naming trends. Names like Reign and Saint, inspired by the Kardashian-Jenner family, have seen increased popularity, as have names of pop music stars like Billie Eilish. In contrast, names associated with the royal family, such as Charles, George, and Harry, are gradually falling out of favor.

(With inputs from agencies.)