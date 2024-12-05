Muhammad Tops Baby Name Charts in 2023

Left Menu

In 2023, Muhammad became the most popular name for baby boys in Britain, replacing Noah. Official statistics revealed a celebrity influence on name choices, with names like Reign and Saint rising in popularity. However, royal names like Charles and George are becoming less favored.

London | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:42 IST
Billie Eilish (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Muhammad was officially the most popular name for baby boys in Britain in 2023, replacing Noah from the top position, as revealed by recent statistics released on Thursday. This trend marks Muhammad's prominent presence in the top 10 list since 2016, holding the second position in 2022, according to the Office for National Statistics.

For baby girls, the names Olivia, Amelia, and Isla maintained their positions as the top choices, unchanged from the previous year. Meanwhile, Oliver notably replaced George as the third most popular name for boys.

The Office for National Statistics pointed out the influence of the celebrity world on naming trends. Names like Reign and Saint, inspired by the Kardashian-Jenner family, have seen increased popularity, as have names of pop music stars like Billie Eilish. In contrast, names associated with the royal family, such as Charles, George, and Harry, are gradually falling out of favor.

