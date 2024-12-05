Punjab's Hussainiwala: Honoring Heritage, Luring Tourists

In a bid to enhance Punjab's cultural tourism, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has declared an ambitious plan to redevelop the Hussainiwala Border as a state-of-the-art tourist destination.

During the retreat ceremony at the site, Mann urged the Border Security Force to draft a comprehensive proposal for modernizing the area, steeped in historical significance.

The government aims to fully capitalize on the site's potential by upgrading it with modern amenities, thereby bolstering its attractions for tourists. Hussainiwala, connected to revered martyrs like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, also features a museum housing the pistol used by Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)