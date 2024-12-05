Left Menu

Punjab's Hussainiwala: Honoring Heritage, Luring Tourists

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced plans to transform Hussainiwala Border into a modern tourist destination. The historical site, associated with martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, will be upgraded with new amenities to attract more visitors. A detailed proposal from BSF officers is awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ferozepur | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:11 IST
  • India

In a bid to enhance Punjab's cultural tourism, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has declared an ambitious plan to redevelop the Hussainiwala Border as a state-of-the-art tourist destination.

During the retreat ceremony at the site, Mann urged the Border Security Force to draft a comprehensive proposal for modernizing the area, steeped in historical significance.

The government aims to fully capitalize on the site's potential by upgrading it with modern amenities, thereby bolstering its attractions for tourists. Hussainiwala, connected to revered martyrs like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, also features a museum housing the pistol used by Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

