Punjab's Hussainiwala: Honoring Heritage, Luring Tourists
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced plans to transform Hussainiwala Border into a modern tourist destination. The historical site, associated with martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, will be upgraded with new amenities to attract more visitors. A detailed proposal from BSF officers is awaited.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to enhance Punjab's cultural tourism, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has declared an ambitious plan to redevelop the Hussainiwala Border as a state-of-the-art tourist destination.
During the retreat ceremony at the site, Mann urged the Border Security Force to draft a comprehensive proposal for modernizing the area, steeped in historical significance.
The government aims to fully capitalize on the site's potential by upgrading it with modern amenities, thereby bolstering its attractions for tourists. Hussainiwala, connected to revered martyrs like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, also features a museum housing the pistol used by Singh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA
Maharashtra Votes: A Test of Democracy and Development
Shiv Sena's Confidence in Maharashtra Polls: A Vote for Development
Revolutionizing Skill Development: Tripura's ITI Transformation
Iraq's Landmark Census: A Path to Stability and Development