Thriving at the Hornbill: A Cultural Extravaganza in Nagaland

The Hornbill Festival in Nagaland is celebrating its 25th anniversary, drawing a crowd of more than 86,000 people within its first five days, according to a state tourism official.

This iconic festival, dubbed the 'festival of festivals,' began on December 1, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Nagaland with contributions from Sikkim.

The festival combines indigenous games, vibrant cultural performances, and an international music festival, with activities reaching across four districts, highlighting the region's cultural diversity and attracting global attention.

