Thriving at the Hornbill: A Cultural Extravaganza in Nagaland
The Hornbill Festival of Nagaland celebrates its silver jubilee with over 86,000 attendees. Visitors are treated to vibrant cultural performances by the state's 18 tribes, along with partner state Sikkim's presentations. The festival includes traditional games, international music performances, and events across multiple districts, making it the ultimate 'festival of festivals.'
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 05-12-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 21:37 IST
- Country:
- India
The Hornbill Festival in Nagaland is celebrating its 25th anniversary, drawing a crowd of more than 86,000 people within its first five days, according to a state tourism official.
This iconic festival, dubbed the 'festival of festivals,' began on December 1, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Nagaland with contributions from Sikkim.
The festival combines indigenous games, vibrant cultural performances, and an international music festival, with activities reaching across four districts, highlighting the region's cultural diversity and attracting global attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement