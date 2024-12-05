Jill Biden Champions Women's Health in UAE Tour
Jill Biden's visit to the United Arab Emirates celebrated efforts to fight cancer and emphasize women's health. This was part of her final solo foreign tour as first lady. Her tour included meetings at the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and the historic Qasr Al Hosn.
In a final solo foreign tour as first lady, Jill Biden highlighted the critical need for attention to women's health and cancer research during her visit to the UAE. Her visit underscores a strong US-UAE relationship, amid significant military and economic ties between the two nations.
Accompanied by her daughter, Ashley, Biden visited the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, engaging with doctors involved in cancer research. Reflecting on her own family's painful experience with brain cancer, she underscored the universal impact of such health crises.
Apart from healthcare discussions, Biden appreciated UAE's historic sites, including the Qasr Al Hosn. In a politically nuanced region, her interactions refrained from contentious topics, focusing on collaboration and mutual respect.
(With inputs from agencies.)
