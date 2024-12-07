Left Menu

Kerala's Transparency Test: The Justice Hema Committee Report

The Justice Hema Committee's report reveals widespread harassment in the Malayalam film industry. Kerala's Culture Minister, Saji Cherian, emphasizes transparency and adherence to court directives, while implementing recommendations. Allegations persist amidst ongoing court evaluations, impacting the industry's future and highlighting the importance of policy reforms.

In Kerala, the Justice Hema Committee report highlights alarming cases of sexual harassment in the Malayalam film industry. Culture Minister Saji Cherian has assured the public of his government's commitment to transparency by adhering to court directives while implementing committee recommendations for reform. The State Information Commission's directives have guided the current public disclosure.

The report, issued following a 2017 actress assault case, details harassment claims and underscores the need for comprehensive industry reform. Allegations point to widespread misconduct even before women begin their work in the industry, prompting the government to form a special investigation team to further investigate these claims.

Despite the report's partial release under RTI in August, omitted sections, intended to protect victim identities, have sparked controversy and prompted journalistic scrutiny. The State Information Commission reviewed complaints about these omissions but has yet to issue a formal order, leaving the matter unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

