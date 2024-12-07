Kerala Unites for Armed Forces: Flag Day Fundraising Appeal

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has made a heartfelt appeal to the citizens of the state, urging them to contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. This fund is a vital source of financial assistance for ex-servicemen and their dependents.

The Governor inaugurated the sale of armed forces token flags, buying flags from NCC cadets at the Raj Bhavan, while encouraging the rest of Kerala's population to participate in this philanthropic act.

In his Facebook video, Khan also highlighted the Flag Day Fund Committee's institution of rolling trophies to foster healthy competition among districts, schools, and NCC battalions, emphasizing the importance of remembering the martyrs on December 7, Armed Forces Flag Day.

