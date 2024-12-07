Doordarshan to Launch News Bulletins in Santali

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that Doordarshan is set to launch news bulletins in Santali within a week. This move aims to cater to Santali-speaking populations across several Indian states.

The announcement was made during a program in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, where President Droupadi Murmu laid foundation stones for six projects, including three railway lines. This initiative marks a significant boost in infrastructure for the region.

Santali, one of the 22 recognized languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, is spoken by over 7 million people across various Indian states, emphasizing the cultural importance of this development.

(With inputs from agencies.)