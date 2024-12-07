Left Menu

Doordarshan to Launch News Bulletins in Santali

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that Doordarshan will launch news bulletins in Santali. This announcement, made in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, coincides with the laying of foundation stones for six projects by President Droupadi Murmu, who hails from the Santali community.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that Doordarshan is set to launch news bulletins in Santali within a week. This move aims to cater to Santali-speaking populations across several Indian states.

The announcement was made during a program in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, where President Droupadi Murmu laid foundation stones for six projects, including three railway lines. This initiative marks a significant boost in infrastructure for the region.

Santali, one of the 22 recognized languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, is spoken by over 7 million people across various Indian states, emphasizing the cultural importance of this development.

