Celebrating the Intersection of History and Futurism at Heritage Transport Museum

The Heritage Transport Museum marked its 11th anniversary on Saturday, presenting a fascinating blend of futuristic and historical exhibitions. 'Light Years Ahead', by Vishal K Dar, invites attendees into a realm where automotive parts meld with imaginative soundscapes, hinting at a dynamic future.

In stark contrast, 'Prints of the Divine' offers a rare glimpse into the works of iconic Indian artists Raja Ravi Varma and MV Dhurandhar. Curated by Prem Kandwal, this exhibition showcases oleographs and lithographs, including previously undisplayed copper plates from the historic Ravi Varma Press.

Guests, including Rama Varma Thampuran, celebrated the museum's continued dedication to showcasing both groundbreaking creativity and timeless artistry. The exhibitions, highlighting the museum's diverse offerings, will remain open to the public until March 31, before embarking on a national tour.

