Gede Priandana Makes T20 History with Unprecedented Five-Wicket Over
Gede Priandana achieved an extraordinary milestone by taking five wickets in a single over during a T20 International match against Cambodia, leading Indonesia to a 60-run victory. His performance included a hat-trick, contributing to Cambodia's all-out dismissal at Udayana Cricket Ground.
In a historic turn of events in T20 cricket, Indonesian pacer Gede Priandana made an indelible mark by claiming five wickets in a single over against Cambodia, a record-breaking feat contributing significantly to Indonesia's 60-run triumph in the international arena.
Priandana's extraordinary performance unfolded as he bowled an astonishing over, returning figures of 1-0-1-5, after initially opening the innings with a six-run contribution on the scoreboard for Indonesia, which set a challenging target of 167 for five in the eight-match series' debut game.
The thrilling contest at Udayana Cricket Ground saw Cambodia falter at 107 all-out, with Priandana executing a brilliant hat-trick by dismissing key players Shah Abrar Hussain, Nirmaljit Singh, and Chanthoeun Rathanak in consecutive deliveries, sealing the match's fate rapidly in the 16th over.
(With inputs from agencies.)
