Gede Priandana Makes T20 History with Unprecedented Five-Wicket Over

In a historic turn of events in T20 cricket, Indonesian pacer Gede Priandana made an indelible mark by claiming five wickets in a single over against Cambodia, a record-breaking feat contributing significantly to Indonesia's 60-run triumph in the international arena.

Priandana's extraordinary performance unfolded as he bowled an astonishing over, returning figures of 1-0-1-5, after initially opening the innings with a six-run contribution on the scoreboard for Indonesia, which set a challenging target of 167 for five in the eight-match series' debut game.

The thrilling contest at Udayana Cricket Ground saw Cambodia falter at 107 all-out, with Priandana executing a brilliant hat-trick by dismissing key players Shah Abrar Hussain, Nirmaljit Singh, and Chanthoeun Rathanak in consecutive deliveries, sealing the match's fate rapidly in the 16th over.

