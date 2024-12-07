'Kalaignar Kaivinai Thittam': Empowering Tamil Nadu's Artisans for Social Justice
Kalaignar Kaivinai Thittam is a new scheme in Tamil Nadu aimed at empowering artisans and craftsmen. Announced by MSME Minister T M Anbarasan, it provides credit support and entrepreneurial training. Unlike the PM Vishwakarma scheme, it focuses on social justice and inclusivity for craftspeople across 25 trades.
- Country:
- India
The Tamil Nadu government has unveiled the 'Kalaignar Kaivinai Thittam,' a scheme aimed at empowering local artisans and craftsmen through a social justice lens. Speaking on the initiative, MSME Minister T M Anbarasan highlighted its inclusive nature and shift away from traditional family-based trades.
The scheme promises significant financial and developmental support, including a Rs 3 lakh credit, and targets at least 10,000 craftsmen annually. Applications are to be submitted online, ensuring accessibility to all eligible persons. The state aims to foster entrepreneurship among artisans, offering subsidies for innovative ventures.
This initiative comes after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin communicated to the central government that the state would not implement the PM Vishwakarma scheme in its existing form. The new state-led scheme marks a significant step towards social justice and financial independence for the state's artisans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Development, good governance, true social justice won in Maharashtra; lies, deceit badly lost: PM Modi in address at BJP headquarters.
We have to fight for social justice, raise voice of people and form accountable government in Jharkhand: Congress chief Kharge.
Enhancing MSME Credibility: The Udyam Portal Solution
Unlocking MSME Growth: Insights from the ET Make in India SME Summit
Celebrating 75 Years of the Indian Constitution: A Beacon of Social Justice