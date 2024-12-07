'Kalaignar Kaivinai Thittam': Empowering Tamil Nadu's Artisans for Social Justice

The Tamil Nadu government has unveiled the 'Kalaignar Kaivinai Thittam,' a scheme aimed at empowering local artisans and craftsmen through a social justice lens. Speaking on the initiative, MSME Minister T M Anbarasan highlighted its inclusive nature and shift away from traditional family-based trades.

The scheme promises significant financial and developmental support, including a Rs 3 lakh credit, and targets at least 10,000 craftsmen annually. Applications are to be submitted online, ensuring accessibility to all eligible persons. The state aims to foster entrepreneurship among artisans, offering subsidies for innovative ventures.

This initiative comes after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin communicated to the central government that the state would not implement the PM Vishwakarma scheme in its existing form. The new state-led scheme marks a significant step towards social justice and financial independence for the state's artisans.

(With inputs from agencies.)