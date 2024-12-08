Left Menu

Guyana's Controversial Pilgrimage: Jonestown's Dark Tourism

Guyana plans to open the infamous Jonestown site, where over 900 people died in a mass suicide-murder led by Jim Jones, to tourists. The proposal has sparked controversy, with critics likening it to morbid tourism, while supporters argue it could serve as an important historical site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Georgetown | Updated: 08-12-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 12:47 IST
Guyana's Controversial Pilgrimage: Jonestown's Dark Tourism
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Guyana is revisiting its painful past as it considers opening Jonestown to tourists nearly 45 years after over 900 people perished in a mass suicide-murder orchestrated by US Reverend Jim Jones. This divisive proposal seeks to turn the neglected site into a historical attraction but is reopening old wounds.

While supporters argue that a well-curated tour could offer meaningful insight into the tragedy and attract much-needed tourism, critics worry it disrespects victims and trivializes their suffering. Jordan Vilchez, a survivor, expressed mixed feelings, stressing the need for any tour to treat the past with respect and context.

Despite ongoing public backlash, the proposal has gained strong support from Guyana's tourism authorities, who draw parallels with other global sites of dark history, like Rwanda and Auschwitz. The evolving debate reflects the broader challenge of balancing the need for economic growth with preserving the dignity of historical memory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024