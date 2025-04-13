Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate: Attack on BJD Leader Sparks Controversy

In Odisha's Jajpur district, opposition BJD leader Pranab Kumar Balabantray was reportedly attacked by supporters of Independent MLA Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo. Although Balabantray was unharmed, his vehicle was damaged. Both sides blame each other for the incident, with concerns arising over the state's law and order situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 13-04-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 21:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A violent clash erupted in Odisha's Jajpur district as opposition BJD leader, Pranab Kumar Balabantray, was attacked by alleged supporters of Independent MLA, Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo. The incident intensified political tensions in the region, with both parties exchanging accusations over the violent encounter.

The attack occurred at Aruha village under Jenapur police limits as Balabantray was en route to a festival. Although he escaped unharmed, his vehicle sustained damage. Balabantray accused Sahoo's supporters of attempting to kill him, while Sahoo, denying the allegations, claimed the attack might have been orchestrated by opposing BJD factions in the district.

Expressing concern, BJD president Naveen Patnaik highlighted the law and order challenges, advocating for strict government action against political violence. The police have responded by increasing security and promising a thorough investigation into the attack to apprehend those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

