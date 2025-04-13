Political Tensions Escalate: Attack on BJD Leader Sparks Controversy

A violent clash erupted in Odisha's Jajpur district as opposition BJD leader, Pranab Kumar Balabantray, was attacked by alleged supporters of Independent MLA, Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo. The incident intensified political tensions in the region, with both parties exchanging accusations over the violent encounter.

The attack occurred at Aruha village under Jenapur police limits as Balabantray was en route to a festival. Although he escaped unharmed, his vehicle sustained damage. Balabantray accused Sahoo's supporters of attempting to kill him, while Sahoo, denying the allegations, claimed the attack might have been orchestrated by opposing BJD factions in the district.

Expressing concern, BJD president Naveen Patnaik highlighted the law and order challenges, advocating for strict government action against political violence. The police have responded by increasing security and promising a thorough investigation into the attack to apprehend those involved.

