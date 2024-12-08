Sanjay Mishra Shatters Typecasting Norms in Upcoming Film

Actor Sanjay Mishra, celebrated for his comedic roles, is striving to break away from typecasting in Bollywood. In a revealing interview, Mishra expressed gratitude to directors who offered him diverse roles, allowing him to showcase his range beyond comedy.

Mishra cited his performances in films like 'Ankhon Dekhi' and 'Masaan' as examples of his versatility. His upcoming film, 'Jaaiye Aap Kahan Jaayenge', addresses a pressing social issue: the scarcity of public toilets for women, with a unique mobile toilet rickshaw innovation.

The film, produced by Fun Entertainment and Purajit Productions, will debut in theaters on December 20. With a strong social message, Mishra aims to inspire change and challenge societal norms, proving his commitment to transformative storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)