Sukhbir Singh Badal's Penance: A Test of Faith and Forgiveness

Sukhbir Singh Badal, leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal, engaged in a penance ritual this past Sunday, which saw him assume the role of 'sewadar' outside a gurdwara in Fatehgarh Sahib. Tight security enveloped the event as he embarked on day six of his penance for alleged religious misconduct.

Despite being wheelchair-bound, the former deputy chief minister participated fully, listening to 'kirtan' and dutifully washing dishes in the community kitchen. Clad in a blue 'sewadar' uniform and holding a spear, Badal remained at the site from 9 am for an hour, performing his tasks outside the gurdwara.

In an earlier dramatic development, Badal survived an assassination attempt by former Khalistani terrorist Narain Singh Chaura at the Golden Temple. Nonetheless, he continued his penance, as decreed by the Akal Takht, which also involved services at multiple major Sikh shrines.

