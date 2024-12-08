Empowering Women and Sowing Seeds: Modi's Dual Initiatives in Haryana
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Panipat, Haryana, to launch LIC's Bima Sakhi Yojana, a program empowering women through employment opportunities. Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Maharana Pratap Horticultural University. The state has strengthened security for the event, welcoming Modi's second visit since the BJP's election victory.
Enhanced security measures have been implemented in Panipat, Haryana, for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, where he will launch LIC's Bima Sakhi Yojana, authorities confirmed.
The initiative by the Life Insurance Corporation of India aims to empower women, aged 18-70, with employment opportunities. Additionally, Modi's agenda includes laying the foundation stone for Maharana Pratap Horticultural University's main campus in Karnal.
The BJP's focus on women empowerment aligns with the prime minister's commitment to financial inclusion. Around one lakh women are expected to attend the launch event. Furthermore, Modi will distribute appointment certificates to future Bima Sakhis, solidifying employment avenues for women under the new scheme.
(With inputs from agencies.)
