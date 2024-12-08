Honoring the Legacy of Guru Teg Bahadur
RSS commemorates the martyrdom of Guru Teg Bahadur, paying tribute to his efforts to protect Hinduism against Aurangzeb's policies. Events included cultural programs and a painting exhibition, emphasizing the guru's supreme sacrifice and his role in guiding society through challenging times.
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) commemorated Guru Teg Bahadur's martyrdom on Sunday, emphasizing his pivotal role in awakening Hindus against Mughal ruler Aurangzeb's oppressive policies. RSS leader Kaushal highlighted the ninth Sikh guru's ultimate sacrifice for the protection of Hinduism.
In a tribute at the RSS provincial office, an event marked by the recitation of the Guru Granth Sahib and cultural performances honored Guru Teg Bahadur's legacy. Known as 'Hind di Chadar,' or 'Shield of India,' his life teaches resilience against adversities challenging Sanatan Dharma.
Program coordinator Nirmal Singh reiterated the Sikh guru's profound impact, noting his sacrifice as a guiding path for society. The commemoration also featured a painting exhibition celebrating Guru Teg Bahadur's enduring influence.
