Rising Tensions: Controversy Over Aurangzeb's Tomb Sparks Unrest in Maharashtra

The tomb of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb in Maharashtra has become a flashpoint of political and social tension following remarks by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi. Joshi stated that individuals with faith in Aurangzeb may visit the site, emphasizing that in their culture, concerns surrounding a person cease posthumously.

The situation escalated when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena MLAs staged a protest outside the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on March 18, calling for the removal of Aurangzeb's grave. The issue further ignited violence in Nagpur on March 17, where shops were vandalized, vehicles set ablaze, and stones hurled after a clash in the Mahal area intensified already fraught communal tensions.

Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal confirmed that more than 114 individuals were detained as 13 cases were filed following the violence, with suspects coming from both within and outside Nagpur. Meanwhile, local authorities have taken tough measures, including demolishing illegal structures linked to the accused, as the state wrestles with the controversy's aftermath and the quest for resolution.

