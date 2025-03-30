Left Menu

Honoring Shyamji Krishna Varma: A Legacy of Sacrifice and Inspiration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Shyamji Krishna Varma on his death anniversary, emphasizing his enduring legacy of sacrifice and dedication to India's freedom. Varma founded the Indian Home Rule Society and The Indian Sociologist, inspiring future generations with his nationalist ideals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2025 09:21 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 09:21 IST
Shyamji Krishna Varma
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to Shyamji Krishna Varma, marking his death anniversary by lauding Varma's indelible contributions to India's freedom struggle. The Prime Minister underscored Varma's sacrifice and relentless dedication as unwavering sources of inspiration for the Indian populace.

Shyamji Krishna Varma, an influential freedom fighter, founded the Indian Home Rule Society, India House, and The Indian Sociologist in London. His efforts laid the groundwork for advocating India's independence from British rule.

Born in Mandvi, Gujarat on October 4, 1857, and passing away in Geneva, Switzerland on March 30, 1930, Varma's legacy continues to resonate through his ideals and his unyielding spirit towards nationalism, as eloquently extolled by Prime Minister Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

