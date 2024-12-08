Heartfelt 'Kanyadaan' by Comrades: A Soldier's Legacy Lives On

In an emotional act of solidarity, colleagues of a deceased ex-serviceman stepped in to conduct the 'kanyadaan' of his daughter in Mant. The tragedy struck just days before her scheduled wedding when Devendra Singh, 48, died in a road accident.

The loss cast a shadow over the celebrations, leading the bride to initially refuse to marry. Concerned over who would fulfill the traditional fatherly duty, the family faced a dilemma until Singh's commanding officer intervened.

He dispatched five soldiers to the village, where Subedar Sonveer Singh and others completed the wedding rituals. Their presence not only ensured the ceremony continued but also extended comfort and support to the bereaved family.

(With inputs from agencies.)