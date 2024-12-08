Left Menu

Heartfelt 'Kanyadaan' by Comrades: A Soldier's Legacy Lives On

In a touching tribute to an ex-serviceman who died before his daughter's wedding, his colleagues performed the 'kanyadaan' and ensured the wedding proceeded smoothly. Their compassionate gesture demonstrated the deep bonds of military camaraderie and offered solace to the grieving family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 08-12-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 23:48 IST
In an emotional act of solidarity, colleagues of a deceased ex-serviceman stepped in to conduct the 'kanyadaan' of his daughter in Mant. The tragedy struck just days before her scheduled wedding when Devendra Singh, 48, died in a road accident.

The loss cast a shadow over the celebrations, leading the bride to initially refuse to marry. Concerned over who would fulfill the traditional fatherly duty, the family faced a dilemma until Singh's commanding officer intervened.

He dispatched five soldiers to the village, where Subedar Sonveer Singh and others completed the wedding rituals. Their presence not only ensured the ceremony continued but also extended comfort and support to the bereaved family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

