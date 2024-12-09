Lumina Datamatics Expands with TNQTech Acquisition

In a strategic expansion move, Lumina Datamatics, a leading global service provider in digital content and technology solutions, has announced the acquisition of a controlling stake in Chennai-based TNQTech. Known for its efficiency and innovation, TNQTech specializes in AI-enabled publishing technology for scholarly publishers.

The acquisition aligns with Lumina Datamatics' growth strategy, potentially increasing its global workforce to over 6,500 employees. It leverages the expertise and innovative capabilities of TNQTech, aiming to enhance and streamline digital content workflows in the publishing sector.

Executives from both companies express optimism regarding the synergies this acquisition will create. Mariam Ram of TNQTech anticipates leveraging Lumina Datamatics' vast market experience, while Sameer Kanodia of Lumina Datamatics highlights the potential in strengthening AI technology to support publishers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)