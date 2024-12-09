Left Menu

Lumina Datamatics Expands with TNQTech Acquisition

Lumina Datamatics acquires a controlling stake in TNQTech to enhance its digital content and publishing technology. This strategic move aims to integrate AI-enabled innovations, boosting their global presence in the publishing industry. The acquisition is expected to contribute to more efficient and smarter scholarly publishing processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:31 IST
Lumina Datamatics Expands with TNQTech Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic expansion move, Lumina Datamatics, a leading global service provider in digital content and technology solutions, has announced the acquisition of a controlling stake in Chennai-based TNQTech. Known for its efficiency and innovation, TNQTech specializes in AI-enabled publishing technology for scholarly publishers.

The acquisition aligns with Lumina Datamatics' growth strategy, potentially increasing its global workforce to over 6,500 employees. It leverages the expertise and innovative capabilities of TNQTech, aiming to enhance and streamline digital content workflows in the publishing sector.

Executives from both companies express optimism regarding the synergies this acquisition will create. Mariam Ram of TNQTech anticipates leveraging Lumina Datamatics' vast market experience, while Sameer Kanodia of Lumina Datamatics highlights the potential in strengthening AI technology to support publishers worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024