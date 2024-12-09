Left Menu

Ranbir Kapoor Dazzles at Red Sea Film Fest, Teases 'Animal 2'

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor added glamour to the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. Captured alongside Hollywood's Olivia Wilde, Kapoor discussed his involvement in 'Animal 2', projecting a 2027 production start. He expressed excitement over potential Hollywood opportunities and representing Indian cinema globally.

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Olivia Wilde (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood's heartthrob, Ranbir Kapoor, has taken the charm of Indian cinema to Saudi Arabia's Red Sea International Film Festival. His striking presence on the red carpet was marked by a memorable moment with celebrated Hollywood actress and director Olivia Wilde, capturing attention from both fans and the media.

In numerous pictures that have emerged from the event, the duo was seen posing suavely, with Kapoor donning an elegant ensemble of a red bandhgala coat, white shirt, and black trousers while Wilde stunned in a classic white gown accessorized with heels, a gold cuff, and rings. During his visit, Kapoor engaged in discussions with Deadline, offering a glimpse into his cinematic journey ahead.

The actor revealed that the scripting for 'Animal 2' is in progress, anticipating filming commencement by 2027. Kapoor shared, "We should start that film in 2027. It's a bit away." He delved into director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's ambitious vision for a trilogy, emphasizing the excitement of playing dual roles in the sequel titled 'Animal Park'. Addressing prospects of Hollywood ventures, Kapoor expressed zeal for opportunities that showcase Indian filmmaking prowess on a global stage.

