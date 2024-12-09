Golden Globes 2025: Emilia Perez and The Brutalist Shine with Nominations

The nominations for the 2025 Golden Globes sparked excitement in Hollywood circles, with two films, 'Emilia Perez' and 'The Brutalist', leading the pack. Announced on December 9, 'Emilia Perez' garnered ten nominations, while the historical epic 'The Brutalist' followed closely with seven nods to its name.

The much-anticipated awards serve as the curtain-raiser for the movie awards season, which culminates in the Oscars. Winners will be determined by a group of 334 entertainment journalists from 85 countries, reflecting a wide-ranging global perspective on cinematic achievements.

The results will be unveiled at a ceremony slated for January 5, which will be broadcast live on CBS and available for streaming on Paramount+. Film buffs worldwide are eagerly awaiting to see which projects will emerge victorious.

