Controversy Unfolds as Kerala Minister Withdraws Remark About Actress

Kerala Minister V Sivankutty recently retracted his comments about a popular Malayalam actress who had demanded Rs five lakh as remuneration for choreographing a performance at the upcoming state school youth festival.

During a speech, Sivankutty criticized the actress's demand, labeling it as 'greed' and 'arrogance.' However, as the remarks gained significant media coverage, the Minister withdrew them to avoid unnecessary controversy.

During a press conference, Sivankutty noted that frequently, celebrities participate voluntarily in such events to enhance publicity, citing examples of artists who attended past festivals gratis.

(With inputs from agencies.)