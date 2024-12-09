Left Menu

Globes Spotlight: 'Emilia Pérez' Dominates 82nd Golden Globe Nominations

'Emilia Pérez' leads nominations at the 82nd Golden Globes with ten nods. The awards, no longer presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, aim to recover after controversies. Netflix dominates, with nominees including 'The Apprentice,' 'Oppenheimer,' and Sean Baker's 'Anora.' CBS will air the event on January 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:18 IST
Globes Spotlight: 'Emilia Pérez' Dominates 82nd Golden Globe Nominations
  • Country:
  • United States

The 82nd Golden Globe nominations saw 'Emilia Pérez' leading the pack, garnering ten nominations. The musical about a Mexican drug lord's gender transition outshined contenders like 'Wicked,' 'Conclave,' and 'The Brutalist.'

This year's Golden Globes have adapted following years of criticism and disbandment of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. With a star-studded nominee list, including Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, the ceremony aims to regain credibility.

Netflix topped the nomination charts in both film and TV. While the presidential drama 'The Apprentice' also made waves, the Globes' influence on the Oscars remains uncertain. The awards, hosted by Nikki Glaser, will be streamed on January 5 on CBS.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024