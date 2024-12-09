Globes Spotlight: 'Emilia Pérez' Dominates 82nd Golden Globe Nominations
'Emilia Pérez' leads nominations at the 82nd Golden Globes with ten nods. The awards, no longer presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, aim to recover after controversies. Netflix dominates, with nominees including 'The Apprentice,' 'Oppenheimer,' and Sean Baker's 'Anora.' CBS will air the event on January 5.
The 82nd Golden Globe nominations saw 'Emilia Pérez' leading the pack, garnering ten nominations. The musical about a Mexican drug lord's gender transition outshined contenders like 'Wicked,' 'Conclave,' and 'The Brutalist.'
This year's Golden Globes have adapted following years of criticism and disbandment of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. With a star-studded nominee list, including Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, the ceremony aims to regain credibility.
Netflix topped the nomination charts in both film and TV. While the presidential drama 'The Apprentice' also made waves, the Globes' influence on the Oscars remains uncertain. The awards, hosted by Nikki Glaser, will be streamed on January 5 on CBS.
