India's Haj Quota for 2025: A Strategic Allocation

Saudi Arabia has announced that India's Haj quota for the year 2025 will be set at 1,75,025 pilgrims, according to the Minister of Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju. This figure has been divided between the Haj Committee of India (HCoI) and Haj Group Organisers (HGO), maintaining a distribution ratio of 70:30.

In his written response to the Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of Parliament, Minister Rijiju elaborated that 52,507 slots have been specifically allocated to HGOs. This allocation follows the precedent range observed over the last five years, oscillating between the 70:30 and 80:20 patterns.

Rijiju also highlighted that the allocation structure is governed by a bilateral agreement between India and Saudi Arabia, aiming to reflect various ground realities. The stated policy, named Haj Policy-2025, was officially communicated on August 5, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)