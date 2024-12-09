Golden Globe Nominations 2025: Streamlining for Oscars

The prestigious 2025 Golden Globe nominations star "Emilia Perez" and "The Brutalist" as frontrunners, headlining the films vying for this season's Hollywood honors. These nominations begin the countdown to the Oscars, with "Emilia Perez" receiving 10 nods and "The Brutalist" seven. This award ceremony is a significant precursor to the Academy Awards.

Netflix, traditionally outshined by conventional studios, surged forward with 13 film nominations, a noticeable dominance over its competition. A24's "The Brutalist" narrates the journey of a Hungarian immigrant portrayed by Adrien Brody. Zoe Saldana leads "Emilia Perez" as a lawyer involved in a drug cartel leader's gender transition. These titles, alongside others, are pivotal in this year's race.

Ethical reforms following diversity criticisms have reshaped the Golden Globes, creating a broader voting body to include entertainment journalists from 85 countries. This backdrop marks a pivotal change in the voting landscape. The Globes will air live on January 5, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, reflecting the award's evolution and its ongoing influence on the Oscars.

(With inputs from agencies.)