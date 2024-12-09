Left Menu

Golden Globe Nominations 2025: Streamlining for Oscars

The 2025 Golden Globe nominations highlighted "Emilia Perez" and "The Brutalist," setting the stage for awards season leading to the Oscars. Netflix leads with 13 film nominations. Notable acting nominations include Zoe Saldana and Timothee Chalamet. Ethics reforms have shaped the current voting process amid Hollywood's evolving landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 22:17 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 22:17 IST
The prestigious 2025 Golden Globe nominations star "Emilia Perez" and "The Brutalist" as frontrunners, headlining the films vying for this season's Hollywood honors. These nominations begin the countdown to the Oscars, with "Emilia Perez" receiving 10 nods and "The Brutalist" seven. This award ceremony is a significant precursor to the Academy Awards.

Netflix, traditionally outshined by conventional studios, surged forward with 13 film nominations, a noticeable dominance over its competition. A24's "The Brutalist" narrates the journey of a Hungarian immigrant portrayed by Adrien Brody. Zoe Saldana leads "Emilia Perez" as a lawyer involved in a drug cartel leader's gender transition. These titles, alongside others, are pivotal in this year's race.

Ethical reforms following diversity criticisms have reshaped the Golden Globes, creating a broader voting body to include entertainment journalists from 85 countries. This backdrop marks a pivotal change in the voting landscape. The Globes will air live on January 5, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, reflecting the award's evolution and its ongoing influence on the Oscars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

