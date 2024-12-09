Left Menu

Hornbill Festival: A Cultural Extravaganza

The Hornbill Festival in Nagaland has seen a record 173,887 visitors this year, surpassing last year's attendance. The festival showcases the state's cultural heritage, attracting domestic and international tourists. Visitors enjoy performances by 18 tribes, traditional games, and the Hornbill International Music Festival.

The Hornbill Festival in Nagaland has experienced a surge in visitors this year, with over 173,887 attendees, including 2,375 foreigners. This figure surpasses last year's turnout. The 10-day event, held in the picturesque Naga heritage village Kisama, celebrates the state's vibrant cultural heritage.

The festival features performances by all 18 tribes of Nagaland, as part of the 'Cultural Connect' theme promoted by the Department of Art and Culture. Tourists have the opportunity to engage in traditional games, savor exotic cuisines, and attend the Hornbill International Music Festival.

Mixed reactions from visitors highlight appreciation for the tribal performances, along with some constructive feedback. As the festival concludes, it continues to be a testament to Nagaland's rich traditions and cultural legacy, despite some criticism on the modernization of festival pavilions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

