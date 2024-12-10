Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II's Visit Cut Short Amid Syrian Unrest
Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II curtailed his Kerala visit due to unfolding events in Syria, expressing hopes for continued peace there. Before leaving, he commended India's peaceful environment and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala's leadership, having experienced strong local reception and engaged in religious activities.
- Country:
- India
Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II has curtailed his planned 10-day visit to Kerala, India, due to urgent developments in Syria. The head of the Universal Syrian Orthodox Church quickly departed for Damascus on Tuesday.
In an address before his departure, Aphrem II stated that the situation in Syria remains calm but emphasized the need to return. He praised India for its prevailing peace, contrasting it with global unrest.
During his visit, the Patriarch was warmly received by church leaders and the community. He held meetings and religious ceremonies, including a Mass and commemorative events, lauding the efforts of Indian leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Patriarch
- Ignatius Aphrem II
- Kerala
- visit
- Syria
- peace
- India
- Modi
- church
- leadership
ALSO READ
India International Trade Fair 2024: A Showcase of Power and Local Innovation
India Strengthens Ties with Italy through New Embassy in Rome
Kurram's Brief Peace: Tribes Agree to Seven-Day Ceasefire Amid Rising Tensions
Booming Bridges: Indian Students' Surge in US Education
U.S. Condemns Murder of Rabbi in UAE as Attack on Peace