Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II's Visit Cut Short Amid Syrian Unrest

Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II has curtailed his planned 10-day visit to Kerala, India, due to urgent developments in Syria. The head of the Universal Syrian Orthodox Church quickly departed for Damascus on Tuesday.

In an address before his departure, Aphrem II stated that the situation in Syria remains calm but emphasized the need to return. He praised India for its prevailing peace, contrasting it with global unrest.

During his visit, the Patriarch was warmly received by church leaders and the community. He held meetings and religious ceremonies, including a Mass and commemorative events, lauding the efforts of Indian leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

