Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' Set to Scare and Entertain in 2026

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar announced the release date of his upcoming horror comedy, 'Bhooth Bangla', directed by Priyadarshan, for April 2, 2026. This project marks their reunion after 14 years, having previously collaborated on several hit films. Akshay shared his excitement on social media as filming began.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 12:07 IST
Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' Set to Scare and Entertain in 2026
Bollywood's leading actor Akshay Kumar has officially announced that his new horror comedy, 'Bhooth Bangla', directed by Priyadarshan, will debut in theaters on April 2, 2026. The film marks the duo's much-anticipated reunion after a 14-year hiatus from collaborative projects.

Known for their successful ventures such as 'Hera Pheri' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', Akshay and Priyadarshan have commenced shooting for 'Bhooth Bangla'. Akshay expressed his enthusiasm on social media, indicating the film as a double treat of scare and laughter.

The upcoming film aims to captivate audiences with its unique blend of horror and humor, reaffirming the creative synergy between the revered actor-director pair.

(With inputs from agencies.)

