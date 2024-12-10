Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' Set to Scare and Entertain in 2026
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar announced the release date of his upcoming horror comedy, 'Bhooth Bangla', directed by Priyadarshan, for April 2, 2026. This project marks their reunion after 14 years, having previously collaborated on several hit films. Akshay shared his excitement on social media as filming began.
