Akshay Kumar's 'Bhooth Bangla' Set to Scare and Entertain in 2026

Bollywood's leading actor Akshay Kumar has officially announced that his new horror comedy, 'Bhooth Bangla', directed by Priyadarshan, will debut in theaters on April 2, 2026. The film marks the duo's much-anticipated reunion after a 14-year hiatus from collaborative projects.

Known for their successful ventures such as 'Hera Pheri' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', Akshay and Priyadarshan have commenced shooting for 'Bhooth Bangla'. Akshay expressed his enthusiasm on social media, indicating the film as a double treat of scare and laughter.

The upcoming film aims to captivate audiences with its unique blend of horror and humor, reaffirming the creative synergy between the revered actor-director pair.

(With inputs from agencies.)