Farewell to SM Krishna: A Legacy of Leadership and Development
SM Krishna, former Karnataka Chief Minister and External Affairs Minister, passed away at 92. Known for his pivotal role in Karnataka's development, Krishna's political career spanned over five decades. His leadership significantly contributed to the rise of Bengaluru as a tech hub. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.
The political landscape of India lost a towering figure as former Karnataka Chief Minister and External Affairs Minister, SM Krishna, passed away early Tuesday at the age of 92. Renowned for his strategic foresight and dedication to public service, Krishna's career was marked by a succession of significant achievements.
Krishna began his illustrious political journey as an independent MLA in 1962, eventually serving as Karnataka's Chief Minister and the nation's External Affairs Minister. His governance is credited with bolstering Karnataka's tech sector, earning Bengaluru its reputation as a global tech hub.
Tributes have poured in from across the political spectrum, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders acknowledging Krishna's immense contributions to development and his lasting legacy. A three-day state mourning is underway in Karnataka, culminating with his state-honored last rites in Mandya on Wednesday.
