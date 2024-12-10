Left Menu

Farewell to SM Krishna: A Legacy of Leadership and Development

SM Krishna, former Karnataka Chief Minister and External Affairs Minister, passed away at 92. Known for his pivotal role in Karnataka's development, Krishna's political career spanned over five decades. His leadership significantly contributed to the rise of Bengaluru as a tech hub. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-12-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 13:53 IST
Farewell to SM Krishna: A Legacy of Leadership and Development
SM Krishna
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape of India lost a towering figure as former Karnataka Chief Minister and External Affairs Minister, SM Krishna, passed away early Tuesday at the age of 92. Renowned for his strategic foresight and dedication to public service, Krishna's career was marked by a succession of significant achievements.

Krishna began his illustrious political journey as an independent MLA in 1962, eventually serving as Karnataka's Chief Minister and the nation's External Affairs Minister. His governance is credited with bolstering Karnataka's tech sector, earning Bengaluru its reputation as a global tech hub.

Tributes have poured in from across the political spectrum, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders acknowledging Krishna's immense contributions to development and his lasting legacy. A three-day state mourning is underway in Karnataka, culminating with his state-honored last rites in Mandya on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024