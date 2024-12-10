Shweta Tripathi: Acting is Like a Sport With Co-Stars
Shweta Tripathi, known for her roles alongside actors like Ali Fazal and Vicky Kaushal, sees acting as a sport. She admires various actors, including Alia Bhatt, and shares her journey from a studious family to success in the creative arts. Tripathi continues to pursue international opportunities and aims to tell impactful stories through her acting, like 'Jojo Rabbit'.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Actress Shweta Tripathi, who has shared the screen with talents such as Ali Fazal and Vicky Kaushal, views acting as akin to participating in a sport.
Hailing from an academic family, Tripathi's journey into the arts was unexpected, yet her father encouraged her creative pursuits. Despite studying fashion communication, her passion for acting persisted.
With future aspirations to break into international cinema, Tripathi hopes to engage audiences with deeply impactful narratives, continuing to make her mark on the global stage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Madhuri Dixit Nene: Championing Bollywood's Transformative Journey
Stars in the Spotlight: Glastonbury, Bollywood, and Rap Feuds
Saiyami Kher: Balancing Reality and Social Media in Bollywood
Dua Lipa Mesmerizes Mumbai with Bollywood Twist
Allu Arjun's Bollywood Breakthrough: 'Pushpa 2' Set to Captivate Nation