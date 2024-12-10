Left Menu

Shweta Tripathi: Acting is Like a Sport With Co-Stars

Shweta Tripathi, known for her roles alongside actors like Ali Fazal and Vicky Kaushal, sees acting as a sport. She admires various actors, including Alia Bhatt, and shares her journey from a studious family to success in the creative arts. Tripathi continues to pursue international opportunities and aims to tell impactful stories through her acting, like 'Jojo Rabbit'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:04 IST
Shweta Tripathi: Acting is Like a Sport With Co-Stars
Shweta Tripathi
  • Country:
  • India

Actress Shweta Tripathi, who has shared the screen with talents such as Ali Fazal and Vicky Kaushal, views acting as akin to participating in a sport.

Hailing from an academic family, Tripathi's journey into the arts was unexpected, yet her father encouraged her creative pursuits. Despite studying fashion communication, her passion for acting persisted.

With future aspirations to break into international cinema, Tripathi hopes to engage audiences with deeply impactful narratives, continuing to make her mark on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024