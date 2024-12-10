Shweta Tripathi: Acting is Like a Sport With Co-Stars

Actress Shweta Tripathi, who has shared the screen with talents such as Ali Fazal and Vicky Kaushal, views acting as akin to participating in a sport.

Hailing from an academic family, Tripathi's journey into the arts was unexpected, yet her father encouraged her creative pursuits. Despite studying fashion communication, her passion for acting persisted.

With future aspirations to break into international cinema, Tripathi hopes to engage audiences with deeply impactful narratives, continuing to make her mark on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)