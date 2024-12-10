Wedding Song Dispute Turns Deadly in Kokhraj

A song dispute during a wedding ceremony in Kokhraj turned fatal as a violent clash left one dead and another injured, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava reported the incident, occurring late Monday night in Baghelapur village, involved a disagreement between the bride's hosts and the groom's party over DJ music.

The altercation led to a deadly fight with lathis and sticks, and authorities are waiting for a formal complaint to initiate legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)