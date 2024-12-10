Left Menu

Wedding Song Dispute Turns Deadly in Kokhraj

A dispute over a song choice during a wedding in Kokhraj escalated into violence, resulting in one death and one injury. The incident happened in Baghelapur village, sparking a clash between the hosts and groom's party. An investigation is underway as legal action awaits a formal complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:54 IST
A song dispute during a wedding ceremony in Kokhraj turned fatal as a violent clash left one dead and another injured, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava reported the incident, occurring late Monday night in Baghelapur village, involved a disagreement between the bride's hosts and the groom's party over DJ music.

The altercation led to a deadly fight with lathis and sticks, and authorities are waiting for a formal complaint to initiate legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

