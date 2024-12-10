Wedding Song Dispute Turns Deadly in Kokhraj
A dispute over a song choice during a wedding in Kokhraj escalated into violence, resulting in one death and one injury. The incident happened in Baghelapur village, sparking a clash between the hosts and groom's party. An investigation is underway as legal action awaits a formal complaint.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 10-12-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 16:54 IST
- Country:
- India
A song dispute during a wedding ceremony in Kokhraj turned fatal as a violent clash left one dead and another injured, police confirmed on Tuesday.
Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava reported the incident, occurring late Monday night in Baghelapur village, involved a disagreement between the bride's hosts and the groom's party over DJ music.
The altercation led to a deadly fight with lathis and sticks, and authorities are waiting for a formal complaint to initiate legal proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bhubaneswar Police Tighten Grip on Trafficking Activities
Jaipur Police Crackdown: 11 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested for Illegal Stay
FIR registered against SP MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq, SP MLA's son in connection with Sambhal violence: Police.
Seven FIRs lodged, 25 people arrested in connection with violence in UP's Sambhal: Police.
Punjab Police Busts Organized Criminal Module Linked to Tihar Jail