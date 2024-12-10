Abhay Kumar: India's New Diplomatic Envoy to Georgia
Abhay Kumar, a senior diplomat, has been appointed as India's ambassador to Georgia. An accomplished member of the Indian Foreign Service since 2003, Kumar has held key diplomatic positions worldwide and speaks multiple languages. He will soon assume his new role as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs.
Abhay Kumar, a seasoned diplomat, has been appointed as India's new ambassador to Georgia. This prestigious assignment comes after his notable career in the Indian Foreign Service, where he has served since 2003.
Kumar's extensive experience includes his role as the 21st ambassador to Madagascar and concurrent accreditation to Comoros from 2019 to 2022. He has also held significant positions in Brazil, Nepal, and Russia.
A linguist, Kumar is fluent in multiple languages and is also an accomplished writer with several published works. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that he is set to take up his new role shortly.
