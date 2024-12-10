Journalists at Risk: The Deadly Cost of Reporting

A new report from the International Federation of Journalists has revealed a grim milestone: 104 journalists and media workers have been killed so far in 2024, with more than half losing their lives during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Since the war's onset on October 7, 2023, the fatalities have mounted, including 55 Palestinian media professionals, according to the IFJ. Global imprisonment rates for journalists have also surged, with 520 currently behind bars, a significant increase from last year's 427.

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger expressed concern over the rising threats to press freedom and the journalistic profession, vital for the public to receive information amidst growing authoritarian regimes worldwide. The organization noted a notable rise in imprisonments in China and Hong Kong, where 135 journalists are incarcerated. The total number of deaths is expected to surpass the 2023 figure of 129 before the year's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)