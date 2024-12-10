Left Menu

Journalists at Risk: The Deadly Cost of Reporting

The International Federation of Journalists reports that 104 journalists have been killed in 2024, with over half during the Israel-Hamas conflict. The journalistic profession faces increasing risks amid rising imprisonments, mainly in China and Hong Kong, highlighting the fragile state of press freedom globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 10-12-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 21:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A new report from the International Federation of Journalists has revealed a grim milestone: 104 journalists and media workers have been killed so far in 2024, with more than half losing their lives during the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Since the war's onset on October 7, 2023, the fatalities have mounted, including 55 Palestinian media professionals, according to the IFJ. Global imprisonment rates for journalists have also surged, with 520 currently behind bars, a significant increase from last year's 427.

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger expressed concern over the rising threats to press freedom and the journalistic profession, vital for the public to receive information amidst growing authoritarian regimes worldwide. The organization noted a notable rise in imprisonments in China and Hong Kong, where 135 journalists are incarcerated. The total number of deaths is expected to surpass the 2023 figure of 129 before the year's end.

