Pravasi Rajasthani Divas to Celebrate Global Community
The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajanlal Sharma, announced the annual celebration of 'Pravasi Rajasthani Divas' on December 10. A separate department for migrant Rajasthanis will be established to address their concerns. Additionally, the government will honor notable Rajasthanis abroad with the 'Pravasi Rajasthani Samman.'
In a significant move, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has declared December 10 as 'Pravasi Rajasthani Divas', honoring the global Rajasthani diaspora annually.
The announcement came during the 'Pravasi Rajasthani' conclave at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, where Sharma also revealed plans for a dedicated department to assist migrant Rajasthanis.
This new department aims to create a 'single point contact' in each district to swiftly address any issues faced by the families of migrant Rajasthanis. Additionally, the 'Pravasi Rajasthani Samman' award will recognize eminent personalities abroad.
