Pravasi Rajasthani Divas to Celebrate Global Community

In a significant move, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has declared December 10 as 'Pravasi Rajasthani Divas', honoring the global Rajasthani diaspora annually.

The announcement came during the 'Pravasi Rajasthani' conclave at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, where Sharma also revealed plans for a dedicated department to assist migrant Rajasthanis.

This new department aims to create a 'single point contact' in each district to swiftly address any issues faced by the families of migrant Rajasthanis. Additionally, the 'Pravasi Rajasthani Samman' award will recognize eminent personalities abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)