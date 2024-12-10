Left Menu

Prince Harry Faces High-Stakes Legal Battle Against Media Giant

Prince Harry is set to face a lengthy cross-examination in his lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers. Accusing them of unlawful activities between 1996 and 2011, Harry's case highlights media transparency and accountability. The lawsuit follows his previous successful legal action against Mirror Group Newspapers.

In a high-profile legal showdown, Prince Harry is preparing for an intense courtroom appearance against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers (NGN) in London's High Court next month.

The Duke of Sussex is suing NGN for alleged illicit activities by its affiliates, the Sun and the defunct News of the World, that supposedly spanned from 1996 to 2011. His legal challenge is scheduled to coincide with that of former Labour Party deputy leader Tom Watson, aiming to shed light on broader misconduct claims within NGN.

Prince Harry, who previously won a case against Mirror Group Newspapers involving phone hacking, will face rigorous cross-examination from NGN lawyers, emphasizing accountability and journalistic ethics in this unfolding media saga.

