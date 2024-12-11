Celebrating the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor: A Cultural Revival
A series of cultural and religious events are marking the third anniversary of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor's inauguration by Prime Minister Modi in 2021. The events, running from December 10 to 13, feature rituals, classical music performances, and a free eye check-up camp, celebrating Kashi's spiritual heritage.
A series of religious and cultural events are being held to commemorate the third anniversary of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor's inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, starting December 10 until December 13.
Vishwabhushan Mishra, CEO of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, highlighted the grand celebrations aimed at honoring this milestone. The festivities commenced with classical rituals like Panchmukhi Ganesh Ji worship and Maha Mrityunjaya Homa.
The celebrations will culminate with cultural performances on December 13, coinciding with the auspicious Pradosh Tithi, featuring renowned artists. Additionally, a free eye check-up camp is organized, reflecting the inclusive spirit of the celebrations.
