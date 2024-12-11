Left Menu

Supreme Court to Review Kerala Temple Ritual Ban Case

The Supreme Court has agreed to review a plea contesting a Kerala High Court decision allowing Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple to stop the ancient udayasthamana pooja on ekadasi. The petition, raised by P C Harry and others with priestly rights, argues the ritual, conducted since 1972, is crucial for divine manifestation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 14:16 IST
Supreme Court to Review Kerala Temple Ritual Ban Case
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to review an appeal challenging the Kerala High Court's ruling in favor of the Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple administration's decision to halt the 'udayasthamana pooja' on ekadasi.

A judicial panel led by Justices J K Maheshwari and Rajesh Bindal has issued notices to the Guruvayur Devaswom Managing Committee, Kerala government, and related parties, following objections to the December 7 order.

The temple authorities mentioned difficulties in managing crowds and wished to allow more devotees time for darshan. However, the petition asserts that the ritual, believed to be streamlined by Adi Sankaracharya, is essential to maintain the divine force's manifestation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024