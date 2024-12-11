Supreme Court to Review Kerala Temple Ritual Ban Case

In a significant move, the Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to review an appeal challenging the Kerala High Court's ruling in favor of the Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple administration's decision to halt the 'udayasthamana pooja' on ekadasi.

A judicial panel led by Justices J K Maheshwari and Rajesh Bindal has issued notices to the Guruvayur Devaswom Managing Committee, Kerala government, and related parties, following objections to the December 7 order.

The temple authorities mentioned difficulties in managing crowds and wished to allow more devotees time for darshan. However, the petition asserts that the ritual, believed to be streamlined by Adi Sankaracharya, is essential to maintain the divine force's manifestation.

