India's 2047 Lexicon: Mapping the Future

The dictionary 'India in Future Tense: 47 Words for 2047' introduces new terms to predict key trends for India's centenary in 2047. Reflecting inclusivity, sustainability, and technological progress, it equips young Indians with the language to shape a prosperous future, highlighting innovative concepts like 'Blue Carbon' and '15-minute city'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 15:32 IST
A new dictionary titled 'India in Future Tense: 47 Words for 2047' presents a visionary lexicon predicting India's future trends and values. As India approaches its centenary in 2047, the dictionary highlights essential themes such as inclusivity, sustainability, and technological advancement.

Authored by the United Nations Foundation and the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), the publication aims to empower the next generation of leaders. This lexicon encourages young Indians to adopt new vocabulary for shaping a sustainable and prosperous future. Notable terms include 'Blue Carbon', the carbon absorbed from the atmosphere and stored in oceans, and '15-minute city', which places services within a convenient reach to promote efficient urban living.

This initiative by the 'Next Generation India Fellows' emphasizes bridging complex ideas with practical understanding, making these concepts accessible for future decision-makers. By linking technical jargon with everyday vocabulary, the dictionary's authors assert, 'the only way to predict the future is to shape it'.

