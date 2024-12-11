Majestic Jagannath Temple Set to Draw Global Tourists to Digha

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reviewed the construction progress of the Jagannath Temple in the coastal town of Digha, set for a grand opening on April 30.

The project, a significant tourism initiative, has seen an investment of Rs 250 crore by the state government, with further funds needed for completion. The temple is poised to become a major attraction.

With additional features like guest rooms and shops managed by local women, the temple aims to cater to tourists worldwide. A trustee board will oversee its operations, though Banerjee clarified her non-involvement in the board.

(With inputs from agencies.)