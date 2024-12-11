Left Menu

Majestic Jagannath Temple Set to Draw Global Tourists to Digha

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reviewed the Jagannath Temple construction in Digha, announcing its inauguration for April 30. The state has invested Rs 250 crore in this tourism-centric project. The temple will feature guest rooms and shops, and its management will involve local women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-12-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 19:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reviewed the construction progress of the Jagannath Temple in the coastal town of Digha, set for a grand opening on April 30.

The project, a significant tourism initiative, has seen an investment of Rs 250 crore by the state government, with further funds needed for completion. The temple is poised to become a major attraction.

With additional features like guest rooms and shops managed by local women, the temple aims to cater to tourists worldwide. A trustee board will oversee its operations, though Banerjee clarified her non-involvement in the board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

