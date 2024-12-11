Calling for Rain: Farooq Abdullah's Plea for Prayer in Kashmir

In a recent address, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah called on the people of Kashmir to unite in prayer to mitigate the severe dry spell affecting the region.

Abdullah emphasized the significance of holding special congregational prayers at major religious sites like Charar-e-Sharief and Maqdoom Sahib to beseech divine intervention against the ongoing dry conditions.

The Valley, having experienced a predominantly dry season, urgently needs relief, and Abdullah believes collective prayers at revered shrines could provide solace to the populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)