Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Tie the Knot: A Hollywood Engagement Story

Hollywood star Selena Gomez has announced her engagement to music producer Benny Blanco. The 'Only Murders in the Building' star shared the joyous news on social media, featuring photos of herself flaunting a sparkling engagement ring.

"Forever begins now," Gomez captioned the romantic photos, while Blanco chimed in the comments, expressing surprise and excitement with, "Hey wait... that's my wife." The couple, first linked romantically in June 2023, confirmed their relationship in December of the same year.

The duo, who have collaborated on several music projects, seem to bridge both professional and personal lives seamlessly. Meanwhile, Gomez has been on a high note in her acting career, with accolades including a Cannes Film Festival Best Actress award and multiple nominations across prestigious platforms such as the Emmy and Golden Globe Awards in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)