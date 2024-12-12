Left Menu

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Tie the Knot: A Hollywood Engagement Story

Hollywood star Selena Gomez announced her engagement to music producer Benny Blanco, sharing photos of the sparkling ring on social media. The couple has been linked since June 2023 and collaborated on several music projects. Gomez also received major acting accolades in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-12-2024 11:26 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 11:26 IST
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Tie the Knot: A Hollywood Engagement Story
Selena Gomez
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Selena Gomez has announced her engagement to music producer Benny Blanco. The 'Only Murders in the Building' star shared the joyous news on social media, featuring photos of herself flaunting a sparkling engagement ring.

"Forever begins now," Gomez captioned the romantic photos, while Blanco chimed in the comments, expressing surprise and excitement with, "Hey wait... that's my wife." The couple, first linked romantically in June 2023, confirmed their relationship in December of the same year.

The duo, who have collaborated on several music projects, seem to bridge both professional and personal lives seamlessly. Meanwhile, Gomez has been on a high note in her acting career, with accolades including a Cannes Film Festival Best Actress award and multiple nominations across prestigious platforms such as the Emmy and Golden Globe Awards in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024