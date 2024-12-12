Court Criticizes VIP Treatment for Actor Dileep at Sabarimala
The Kerala High Court criticized the special 'VIP darshan' provided to actor Dileep at the Sabarimala temple, which obstructed other pilgrims' access. The court instructed the Travancore Devaswom Board and police to prevent such incidents in the future and review responsibilities for regulating pilgrim movements.
The Kerala High Court has slammed the special 'VIP darshan' afforded to actor Dileep at the Sabarimala temple, describing the incident as 'very, very serious.' The court noted that this preferential treatment blocked other pilgrims from accessing the deity, creating virtual chaos for several minutes.
During the ongoing Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage, a bench led by Justices Anil K Narendra and Muralee Krishna S reviewed CCTV footage, observing that the path for pilgrims was obstructed on December 5 to allow Dileep unrestricted access. This incident led the court to demand the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and Chief Police Coordinator take preventive measures to avoid such occurrences in the future.
The court grappled with the implications of this privilege, questioning its legitimacy. It required officials to show cause and ensure that pilgrims are not hindered again. The matter, highlighted by news reports, showcased tensions around equitable access during high pilgrim influxes.
