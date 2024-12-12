Eddie Jordan's Battle: A Drive Through Cancer

Former Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan has revealed his battle with an aggressive form of cancer. The 76-year-old media personality discussed his diagnosis on the 'Formula For Success' podcast, co-hosted with ex-driver David Coulthard, urging listeners to seek early medical advice.

Jordan, who was diagnosed earlier this year, explained, "Way back in March and April I was diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer, and then it spread into the spine and the pelvis, so it was quite aggressive." In response to comments about chemotherapy, Jordan noted some 'very dark days' but expressed relief at his recovery progress.

The Irish businessman, who propelled Michael Schumacher into F1, highlighted his success with drivers like Damon Hill and Rubens Barrichello. The Jordan Grand Prix team, active until 2005, eventually became Aston Martin. Recently, Jordan managed car design icon Adrian Newey upon his move from Red Bull to Aston Martin.

