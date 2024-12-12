Left Menu

Eddie Jordan's Battle: A Drive Through Cancer

Eddie Jordan, ex-Formula 1 team owner, has revealed his fight with aggressive cancer affecting his bladder, prostate, spine, and pelvis. He shared his experiences on the 'Formula For Success' podcast and urged others to seek medical advice for health issues promptly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:35 IST
Eddie Jordan's Battle: A Drive Through Cancer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former Formula 1 team owner Eddie Jordan has revealed his battle with an aggressive form of cancer. The 76-year-old media personality discussed his diagnosis on the 'Formula For Success' podcast, co-hosted with ex-driver David Coulthard, urging listeners to seek early medical advice.

Jordan, who was diagnosed earlier this year, explained, "Way back in March and April I was diagnosed with bladder and prostate cancer, and then it spread into the spine and the pelvis, so it was quite aggressive." In response to comments about chemotherapy, Jordan noted some 'very dark days' but expressed relief at his recovery progress.

The Irish businessman, who propelled Michael Schumacher into F1, highlighted his success with drivers like Damon Hill and Rubens Barrichello. The Jordan Grand Prix team, active until 2005, eventually became Aston Martin. Recently, Jordan managed car design icon Adrian Newey upon his move from Red Bull to Aston Martin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024