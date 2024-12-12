Tragedy Strikes as Aspiring Student Loses Life in UK Road Accident
Chiranjeevi, a 33-year-old student from India, tragically died in a road accident in Leicestershire, UK. He moved there a year ago for higher studies. His family is devastated by the loss, attributing the accident to rash driving. The body is expected to return to India post-formalities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ongole | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:39 IST
- Country:
- India
A family mourns the loss of Chiranjeevi, a 33-year-old man from India, who died in a road accident in Leicestershire, UK.
On December 10, Chiranjeevi was traveling to his part-time job when the incident occurred, allegedly due to rash driving, leading to his untimely death. Chiranjeevi had moved to the UK to pursue higher studies in Computer Science after managing a stone-crushing business in India.
His brother, Hari Krishna, voiced the family's deep sorrow and noted preparations for returning Chiranjeevi's body to India following necessary procedures in England.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Historic Appointment: Indian-American Scientist Leads NIH Under Trump
Cyclonic Alerts: Flights Disrupted in South India Amid Severe Weather
Disruption in Indian Parliament Amid Adani Allegations
Revolutionizing India: Union Cabinet Greenlights PAN 2.0 Project
Revolutionizing Health Insurance in India: ACKO's Digital-First Approach