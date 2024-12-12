Kangana Ranaut Faces Legal Heat Over Farmers' Protest Remarks

Kangana Ranaut, a prominent actor and Lok Sabha MP, is in legal trouble after failing to attend a Thursday hearing in a case regarding her controversial comments on the 2020-21 farmers' protests.

The MP-MLA court has responded by issuing a notice demanding Ranaut's presence on December 24, a move confirmed by the complainant's legal representative.

The lawsuit, brought forth by Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Gajendra Sharma, claims Ranaut insulted farmers, labeling them as 'Khalistani', 'rapists', and 'murderers', undermining the integrity of those protesting the subsequently repealed farm laws.

