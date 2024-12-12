Kangana Ranaut Faces Legal Heat Over Farmers' Protest Remarks
Kangana Ranaut, actor and Lok Sabha MP, missed a court hearing concerning a case over her contentious remarks on the 2020-21 farmers' protests. The court has issued a notice for her to appear in December. The case, filed by a Bharatiya Kisan Union leader, accuses her of derogatory statements against protesting farmers.
Kangana Ranaut, a prominent actor and Lok Sabha MP, is in legal trouble after failing to attend a Thursday hearing in a case regarding her controversial comments on the 2020-21 farmers' protests.
The MP-MLA court has responded by issuing a notice demanding Ranaut's presence on December 24, a move confirmed by the complainant's legal representative.
The lawsuit, brought forth by Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Gajendra Sharma, claims Ranaut insulted farmers, labeling them as 'Khalistani', 'rapists', and 'murderers', undermining the integrity of those protesting the subsequently repealed farm laws.
