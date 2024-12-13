Left Menu

Chanel's Future Unveiled: Matthieu Blazy Takes Helm

Matthieu Blazy, a Franco-Belgian designer, has been appointed as Chanel's new artistic director. Blazy will take charge of the luxury brand's collections starting in 2025, signaling a new era for the house. His innovative approach follows his work at Raf Simons, Maison Margiela, and Bottega Veneta.

Paris | Updated: 13-12-2024 01:45 IST
In a strategic move, Chanel has appointed Franco-Belgian designer Matthieu Blazy as its new artistic director, the fashion house announced. The 40-year-old visionary will guide Chanel's collections beginning in 2025, succeeding Virginie Viard, who departed earlier this year.

Blazy, known for his innovative approach, previously held key roles at Raf Simons, Maison Margiela, and served as Creative Director at Bottega Veneta. His appointment marks a noteworthy transition for Chanel, blending the house's heritage with modernity.

Chanel's President Bruno Pavlovsky lauded Blazy's 'audacious' style, expressing confidence that he will lead the luxury brand into 'exciting new directions.' This decision could signal a long-term strategy, echoing Karl Lagerfeld's lengthy tenure.

