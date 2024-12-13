Hainan's Growing Global Appeal Through Social Media Influencers
Hainan's visa-free policy boosts international tourism, with social media influencers from Italy, Canada, and the UK documenting their travels. Their content on platforms like TikTok and Instagram has gained millions of views, highlighting Hainan's culture and landscapes and enhancing its international tourism appeal.
- Country:
- China
This year, Hainan’s visa-free policy has continued to expand access to the island province in southern China, attracting a growing number of international travelers. Among them are influential social media figures from Italy, Canada, and the UK, who have been specially invited to showcase Hainan's urban and cultural offerings.
These travel bloggers shared their journeys through Hainan, capturing the essence of its historic sites and natural beauty on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Their content has amassed over 10 million views, captivating a global audience and placing Hainan firmly on the international travel map.
Notable influencers, including Italian Yasmin Von Roon and Canadian Jared Faa, have documented their experiences, drawing significant engagement and praise from their followers. The 'An Open Future - The Power of Youth and Dreams in the Hainan FTP' event has further promoted Hainan's cultural and tourism appeal, enhancing its visibility worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
