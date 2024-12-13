Shanghai Zoo's Star: Junjun, the Playful Bear Cub

In Shanghai, a bear cub named Junjun is capturing the hearts of zoo visitors with his playful antics and teddy bear-like appearance. Although just 11 months old, Junjun stands over a meter tall and weighs more than 70 kilograms, drawing comparisons to a lively puppy as he plays with his favorite toys.

Even during cold weekdays, crowds gather at his enclosure, eagerly watching him splash in water or engage in energetic races with his keepers. Born in the zoo and hand-reared, Junjun's playful nature and fluffy appearance have not only captivated visiting audiences but also garnered a substantial following on social media platforms.

His keeper, Yang Junjie, revealed that Junjun's resemblance to the Disney character Duffy has elevated him to online celebrity status. Whether chasing or being chased by his caretakers, Junjun remains the center of attention, bringing joy to everyone who encounters him.

(With inputs from agencies.)