Gukesh's Epic Triumph: A Family's Sacrifice Pays Off

As the world watched with bated breath, J Padmakumari, mother of D Gukesh, couldn't bring herself to turn on her devices on Thursday to follow his World Chess Championship match against Ding Liren in Singapore. The tension gave way to elation when her sister-in-law arrived with the news of her son's victory.

In the aftermath, Padmakumari reflected on the years of dedication and sacrifice that led to this moment. Her husband, Rajnikanth, gave up his thriving career as an ENT surgeon to support Gukesh's adventures abroad, leaving her as the sole breadwinner. Their efforts ensured Gukesh's dreams were never beyond reach, even amid financial challenges.

Gukesh expressed gratitude for his parents' unwavering support, noting the lifestyle changes and financial hurdles they faced. As India celebrates its new world champion, Padmakumari simply wants to reunite with her son, whose focus and discipline brought their dreams to fruition.

(With inputs from agencies.)